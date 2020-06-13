Tennessee: Coronavirus hits 29,541 cases with 472 deaths. 601,161 Tennesseans tested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cases of the coronavirus in Tennessee were up 415 to 29,541 — or a 1.4% one-day increase, the Tennessee Department of Health said Saturday.
Deaths were also up from Friday to 472, an increase of just four.
The state changed the way it reports statistics on Friday. Probable cases and probable deaths are being included in the statistics. The state had been using confirmed cases and deaths.
“We want to present a clear picture of the burden of COVID-19 on our state, and we want Tennesseans to understand the reason it may appear that we’ve had an increase in our cases and tests completed,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey in explaining the change.
The total number of COVID-19 cases will include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions, according to a news release from the department.
Some 19,731 people have recovered from the virus.
There have been 2,073 people hospitalized and 601,161 have been tested.
Tennessee’s county health departments continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge to anyone who wishes to be tested and there is a map of locations.
Deaths, cases projected to rise at end of summer
The widely followed projections of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) forecasts Tennessee will have 3,652 deaths by Oct. 1 in an update posted Wednesday. Also alarming is its projections that not enough hospital intensive care beds will be available starting in mid-September. Its model sees social distancing returning to close to pre-pandemic patterns by early September.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
