Tennessee Coronavirus: Just 10 days into July and coronavirus cases in state are up 36.9% from June to 59,546

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Just 10 days into July and coronavirus cases in Tennessee are already up by 16,037 cases — or 36.9% — since the end of June. The case count on Friday stood at 59,546.
The state reported 1,955 new coronavirus cases on Friday, a 3.4% one-day increase.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 is 723, up by 13 from Thursday, or 1.8%, the Tennessee Department of Health reported. Deaths are up by 119 — 19.7% — since the end of June.
Some 34,740 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 3,146 people hospitalized and 994,114 have been tested.
Knox County’s recent explosion of cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations has the attention and concern of the Centers for Disease Control.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Friday three of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
New mask regulations went into effect in Sevier County on Friday.
