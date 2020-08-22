Tennessee Coronavirus: Less than 1% growth in cases and deaths as tests top 2 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee reported 14 new deaths on Saturday from the coronavirus, a 0.90% one-day increase. Total deaths are 1,563.

Tennessee reported a one-day record of 61 deaths on Friday in what has been the most deadly month already for Tennessee in the pandemic.

Knox County also reported one new death Saturday and has now had 53 deaths from the virus, most since early July.

There are 142,083 cases of COVID-19, up 1,239 from Friday, the state Department of Health reported.

That is a 0.88% increase.

There have been 6,328 hospitalizations and 103,426 recoveries in the state. Some 2,004,861 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

The percent positive is 5.85%, the state said.

A Knox County commissioner has tested positive for COVID-19 and two others are having to quarantine due to possible exposure, according to the commission chairman. Knox County Commission Chairman Hugh Nystrom did not identify the commissioners.

