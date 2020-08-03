Tennessee Coronavirus: Monday brings 1,009 new COVID-19 cases for total topping 110,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Monday brought a report of another 1,009 new cases of coronavirus in the state, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

Cumulative cases of the virus stand at 110,636. Thee increase of 1,009 from Sunday is an 0.92% increase.

Nineteen more Tennesseans have died from COVID-19, according to the statistics. That is a 1.77% increase from Sunday and the death toll is 1,092. Knox County has reported six deaths so far in August with one new death reported Monday.

There have been 4,808 hospitalizations and 70,878 recoveries. Some 1,573,222 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

— TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 3, 2020