Tennessee Coronavirus: More businesses open this week as cases climb by 394

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of people in Tennessee who tested positive for COVID-19 has reached 13,571 with 219 deaths, the Tennessee Department of Health said Monday.
The one-day increase in cases Monday was 394, up 3%. Deaths were up by nine, 4.3%.
(The Tennessee Department of Health tweeted that there were 13,502 cases in its Monday report, but its website lists 13,571. Replying to a tweet, the department said the difference is between confirmed cases and confirmed plus probable cases.)
RELATED: Timeline of the pandemic
There have been 1,143 people hospitalized and 6,081 have recovered. The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state is 211,443. The Tennessee Department of Health said over 5,100 were tested this past weekend.
An Athens senior care facility where 70 residents have tested positive said Monday four residents have died. Gov. Bill Lee said last week the state is requiring the 700-plus nursing homes and long-term facilities in the state to test residents and staff.
Last week coronavirus cases in Tennessee grew by 36%.
A Knox County Health Department official urged residents to not become complacent and wear cloth masks when out in public places. The Health Department has published a reopening plan and quick reference guides.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Churches begin to reopen in-person services in Tennessee
- Uber to require drivers and riders to wear face masks in the US
- In televised town hall, Trump pushes for economic reopening
- COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee
- Coronavirus Tennessee: No sign of a let-up in spread of COVID-19; 516 new cases
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 248 total Knox County cases with 38 of them active
- Riots, escapes and pepper spray: Virus hits juvenile centers
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Cases top 12,600 with 209 deaths; tests approaching 200,000
- WATCH: Top health, finance experts answer your questions on â€˜Coronavirus House Callsâ€™ | May 2-3
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 35 active Knox County cases; free testing in East Tennessee
- Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ daughter travels to New Jersey to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts
- Tennessee School of Beauty reopening Wednesday