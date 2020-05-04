Tennessee Coronavirus: More businesses open this week as cases climb by 394

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of people in Tennessee who tested positive for COVID-19 has reached 13,571 with 219 deaths, the Tennessee Department of Health said Monday.

The one-day increase in cases Monday was 394, up 3%. Deaths were up by nine, 4.3%.

(The Tennessee Department of Health tweeted that there were 13,502 cases in its Monday report, but its website lists 13,571. Replying to a tweet, the department said the difference is between confirmed cases and confirmed plus probable cases.)

There have been 1,143 people hospitalized and 6,081 have recovered. The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state is 211,443. The Tennessee Department of Health said over 5,100 were tested this past weekend.

An Athens senior care facility where 70 residents have tested positive said Monday four residents have died. Gov. Bill Lee said last week the state is requiring the 700-plus nursing homes and long-term facilities in the state to test residents and staff.

Last week coronavirus cases in Tennessee grew by 36%.

A Knox County Health Department official urged residents to not become complacent and wear cloth masks when out in public places. The Health Department has published a reopening plan and quick reference guides.