Tennessee Coronavirus: New COVID-19 deaths hit record 61 for total of 1,549

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee ends the workweek with a record 61 new deaths from the coronavirus, 4.1% one-day increase. Total deaths since the pandemic began are 1,549.
There are 140,844 cases of COVID-19, up 1,669 from Thursday, the state Department of Health reported.
That is a 1.2% increase.
There have been 6,255 hospitalizations and 102,686 recoveries in the state. Some 1,978.409 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
The percent positive is 7.32%, the state said.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
