Tennessee Coronavirus: New COVID-19 deaths hit record 61 for total of 1,549

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee ends the workweek with a record 61 new deaths from the coronavirus, 4.1% one-day increase. Total deaths since the pandemic began are 1,549.

There are 140,844 cases of COVID-19, up 1,669 from Thursday, the state Department of Health reported.

That is a 1.2% increase.

There have been 6,255 hospitalizations and 102,686 recoveries in the state. Some 1,978.409 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

The percent positive is 7.32%, the state said.

The total COVID-19 case count for TN is 140,844 as of August 21, 2020 including 1,549 deaths, 6,255 hospitalizations and 102,686 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 7.32%.] For additional data, including the weekly long-term care facility report: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/e9H3dbKn6K — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 21, 2020