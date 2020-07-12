Tennessee Coronavirus: No slowdown in growth of virus in state with 954 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is no let up. Tennessee reported 954 new coronavirus cases on Sunday for a total of 61,960.
The 960 new cases is a 1.6% one-day increase.
Deaths rose to 741 on Sunday, an increase of just three, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 35,855 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 3,250 people hospitalized and 1,017,498 have been tested.
Methodist churches in Knox, Anderson and Claiborne counties have suspended in-person-services.
A Church of God pastor, the Rev. Ernie Varner of Lenoir City, died Friday, six days after posting on Facebook, “I’m in the ICU with COVID. Please pray for me.”
