Tennessee Coronavirus: No slowdown in growth of virus in state with 954 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is no let up. Tennessee reported 954 new coronavirus cases on Sunday for a total of 61,960.

The 960 new cases is a 1.6% one-day increase.

Deaths rose to 741 on Sunday, an increase of just three, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 35,855 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 3,250 people hospitalized and 1,017,498 have been tested.

Methodist churches in Knox, Anderson and Claiborne counties have suspended in-person-services.

A Church of God pastor, the Rev. Ernie Varner of Lenoir City, died Friday, six days after posting on Facebook, “I’m in the ICU with COVID. Please pray for me.”

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 61,960 as of July 12, 2020 including 741 deaths, 3,250 hospitalizations and 35,855 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/R6Txkcj9qg — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 12, 2020