Tennessee Coronavirus: Reported deaths surpass 4,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fifty-three new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Wednesday for a total of 4,048, a 1.33% increase from Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 4,472 new coronavirus cases, a 1.39% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 325,201, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 4,177,684 tests have been administered and 1,982 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 279,931.

The percent positive number for Wednesday is 17.12%.