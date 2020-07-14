Tennessee Coronavirus: State adds 1,514 COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — in a day that saw Shelby, Davidson and Knox counties had record numbers of new COVID-19 cases, Tennessee reported 1,514 new cases on Tuesday for a total of 66,788.
The state’s new coronavirus cases number was far less than the record-setting increase on Monday of 3,314.
At the current pace, however, the state will reach pass 70,000 in about five days.
The 1,514 new cases is a 2.3% one-day increase. Deaths rose to 767 on Tuesday, an increase of 18, or 2.4%, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 38,272 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 3,378 people hospitalized and 1,071,320 have been tested.
The state released some new maps that shows coronavirus statistics at the zip code level.
Greene County became the latest East Tennessee county to require masks in public spaces.
The Knox County Clerk’s office closed its South Knoxville branch office after an employee tested positive for the virus.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
