Tennessee Coronavirus: State ends July with 105,959 COVID-19 cases and 1,060 deaths

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee ends July with 105,959 coronavirus cases and 1,060 deaths.

Cases of the virus increased by 3,088 from Thursday — third largest number in a single day and an increase of 3%.

Twenty-seven more Tennesseans have died from COVID-19, according to the statistics. That is a 2.6% increase from Thursday and the death toll is 1,060. Knox County reported two deaths on Friday.

There have been 4,161 hospitalizations and 66,357 recoveries. Some 1,512,224 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

A COVID-19 July

July was a month of rapid growth of coronavirus in Tennessee and a sharp rises in many rural counties.

Cases have increased from June 30 by 143.5% (from 43,509 to 105,959) and deaths have increased by 75.5% (from 604 to 1,060).

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

