Tennessee Coronavirus: State ends July with 105,959 COVID-19 cases and 1,060 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee ends July with 105,959 coronavirus cases and 1,060 deaths.
Cases of the virus increased by 3,088 from Thursday — third largest number in a single day and an increase of 3%.
Twenty-seven more Tennesseans have died from COVID-19, according to the statistics. That is a 2.6% increase from Thursday and the death toll is 1,060. Knox County reported two deaths on Friday.
There have been 4,161 hospitalizations and 66,357 recoveries. Some 1,512,224 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
A COVID-19 July
July was a month of rapid growth of coronavirus in Tennessee and a sharp rises in many rural counties.
Cases have increased from June 30 by 143.5% (from 43,509 to 105,959) and deaths have increased by 75.5% (from 604 to 1,060).
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: COVID-19 cases surpass 102,000 across state, Knox County reports 4 new deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Knoxville father-daughter team invent hand-washing tool in light of coronavirus pandemic
- Knoxville bar owner shares his experience navigating frequent changes during pandemic
- Email: Knox County Schools fall contact sports ‘on hold’
- Fauci, Birx recommend wearing goggles, face shields in addition to masks
- Nashville worries rural virus cases could fill hospitals
- Researcher: This new symptom could be a key indicator of COVID-19
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 102,871 cases and 64,234 recoveries
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths
- Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 battle
- These false reports on COVID-19 are proving highly contagious
- US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter
- Reporter covering COVID-19 loses grandmother to virus, has warning for others
- Can the coronavirus spread through the air?