Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 177,087 COVID-19 cases and 2,151 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Twenty-four new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Tennessee on Wednesday for a total of 2,151, a 1.13% increase from Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 1,856 new coronavirus cases, a 1.06% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 177,087, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 2,537,723 tests have been administered and 791 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 160,202.

The percent positive number for Wednesday is 8.21%.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 177,087 as of September 16, 2020 including 2,151 deaths, 791 current hospitalizations and 160,202 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 8.21%.] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/jgtceJZygA — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 16, 2020