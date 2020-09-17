Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 178,140 COVID-19 cases and 2,164 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thirteen new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Tennessee on Thursday for a total of 2,164, a 0.60% increase from Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 1,053 new coronavirus cases, a .59% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 178,140, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 2,559,192 tests have been administered and 823 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 161,707.

The percent positive number for Thursday is 5.84%.