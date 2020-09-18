Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 180,497 COVID-19 cases and 2,196 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thirty-two new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Tennessee on Friday for a total of 2,196, a 1.48% increase from Thursday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 2,357 new coronavirus cases, a 1.32% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 180,497, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 2,597,482 tests have been administered and 735 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 163,181.

The percent positive number for Friday is 6.78%.

