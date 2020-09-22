Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 185,148 COVID-19 cases and 2,261 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Twenty-eight new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Tuesday for a total of 2,261, a 1.25% increase from Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 739 new coronavirus cases, a .40% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 185,148, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 2,685,015 tests have been administered and 766 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 167,778.

The percent positive number for Tuesday is 7.55%.