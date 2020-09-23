Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 186,709 COVID-19 cases and 2,275 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fourteen new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Wednesday for a total of 2,275, a 0.62% increase from Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 1,561 new coronavirus cases, a 0.84% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 186,709, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 2,706,717 tests have been administered and 779 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 169,649.

The percent positive number for Wednesday is 8.25%.