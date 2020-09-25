Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 189,454 COVID-19 cases and 2,352 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Forty-two new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Friday for a total of 2,352, a 1.82% increase from Thursday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 1,910 new coronavirus cases, a 1.02% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 189,454 the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 2,755,933 tests have been administered and 692 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 172,618.

The percent positive number for Friday is 6.30%.