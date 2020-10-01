Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 197,432 COVID-19 cases and 2,501 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Forty-seven new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Thursday for a total of 2,501, a 1.92% increase from Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 1,293 new coronavirus cases, a 0.66% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 197,432, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 2,894,875 tests have been administered and 846 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 180,781.

The percent positive number for Thursday is 7.31%.

