Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 203,699 COVID-19 cases and 2,597 deaths



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Twenty new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Monday for a total of 2,597, a 0.78% increase from Sunday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 2,489 new coronavirus cases, a 1.24% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 203,699, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 3,006,185 tests have been administered and 815 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 185,221

The percent positive number for Monday is 6.26%.