Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 209,447 COVID-19 cases and 2,705 deaths



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sixty-three new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Thursday for a total of 2,705, a 2.38% increase from Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 1,992 new coronavirus cases, a 0.96% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 209,447, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 3,080,509 tests have been administered and 973 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 189,990.

The percent positive number for Thursday is 6.88%.