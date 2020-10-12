Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 217,682 COVID-19 cases and 2,774 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Seven new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Monday for a total of 2,774, a 0.25% increase from Sunday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 2,965 new coronavirus cases, a 1.38% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 217,682, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 3,201,707 tests have been administered and 846 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 194,836.

The percent positive number for Monday is 7.94%.

— TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 12, 2020

