Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 220,538 COVID-19 cases and 2,828 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thirty-one new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Wednesday for a total of 2,828 a 1.11% increase from Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 1,709 new coronavirus cases, a 0.78% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 220,538, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 3,233,299 tests have been administered and 1,101 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 198,465

The percent positive number for Wednesday is 8.73%.