Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 222,827 COVID-19 cases and 2,864 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thirty-six new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Thursday for a total of 2,864, a 1.27% increase from Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Tennessee also reported 2,289 new coronavirus cases, a 1.04% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 222,287 the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 3,257,952 tests have been administered and 1,149 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 200,164
The percent positive number for Thursday is 9.55%.
