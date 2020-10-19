Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 232,061 COVID-19 cases and 2,922 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thirteen new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Monday for a total of 2,922 a 0.45% increase from Sunday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Tennessee also reported 3,317 new coronavirus cases, a 1.45% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 232,061, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 3,371,897 tests have been administered and 1,188 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 205,832.
The percent positive number for Monday is 8.31%.
