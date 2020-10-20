Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 233,569 total COVID-19 cases and 2,952 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 30 new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Tuesday for a total of 2,952 according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 1,508 new coronavirus cases and the cumulative number of cases is 233,569, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Over 3.3M tests have been administered and 1,259 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 208,182.

The percent positive number for Tuesday 11.29%.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 233,569 as of October 20, 2020 including 2,952 deaths, 1,259 current hospitalizations and 208,182 inactive/recovered. (Percent positive for today is 11.29% ). For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/026GHIv7Ti — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 20, 2020

LATEST STORIES