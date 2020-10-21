Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 235,861 COVID-19 cases and 2,970 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eighteen new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Wednesday for a total of 2,952, a 0.61% increase from Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Tennessee also reported 2,292 new coronavirus cases, a 0.98% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 235,861, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 3,404,261 tests have been administered and 1,246 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 210,243.
The percent positive number for Wednesday is 11.78%.
