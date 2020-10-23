Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 241,513 COVID-19 cases and 3,076 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sixty-five new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Friday for a total of 3,076, a 2.16% increase from Thursday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Tennessee also reported 3,606 new coronavirus cases, a 1.52% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 241,513, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 3,465,912 tests have been administered and 1,248 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 214,634.
The percent positive number for Friday is 8.81%.
