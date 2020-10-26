Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 249,866 COVID-19 cases and 3,163 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thirty-two new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Monday for a total of 3,163, a 1.02% increase from Sunday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 2,279 new coronavirus cases, a 0.92% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 249,866 the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 3,556,087 tests have been administered and 1,098 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 219,230.

The percent positive number for Monday is 11.04%.