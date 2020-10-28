Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 254,220 COVID-19 cases and 3,241 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thirty-four new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Wednesday for a total of 3,241, a 1.06% increase from Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Tennessee also reported 2,446 new coronavirus cases, a 0.97% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 254,220, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 3,594,591 tests have been administered and 1,254 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 224,822.
The percent positive number for Wednesday is 10.68%.
