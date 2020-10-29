NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Twenty-two new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Thursday for a total of 3,263, a 0.68% increase from Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Tennessee also reported 2,660 new coronavirus cases, a 1.05% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 256,880, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 3,623,338 tests have been administered and 1,394 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 227,271.
The percent positive number for Thursday is 9.50%.
Latest Posts
- Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 256,880 COVID-19 cases and 3,263 deaths
- Knox County Health Department: COVID-19 cases ‘across the board’ indicate more community spread
- Delays possible as bridge repair work begins in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
- Inmates can get COVID-19 relief money, no matter their offense, judge rules
- Newborns celebrate 1st Halloween at Philadelphia children’s hospital