Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 256,880 COVID-19 cases and 3,263 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Twenty-two new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Thursday for a total of 3,263, a 0.68% increase from Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 2,660 new coronavirus cases, a 1.05% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 256,880, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 3,623,338 tests have been administered and 1,394 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 227,271.

The percent positive number for Thursday is 9.50%.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 256,880 as of October 29, 2020 including 3,263 deaths, 1,394 current hospitalizations and 227,271 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 9.50% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/LkACbSFsHd — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 29, 2020

