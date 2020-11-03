Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 266,357 COVID-19 cases and 3,454 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Seventy-five new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Tuesday for a total of 3,454, a 2.22% increase from Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Tennessee also reported 1,770 new coronavirus cases, a 0.67% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 266,357, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 3,7,19,198 tests have been administered and 1,461 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 237,736.
The percent positive number for Tuesday is 13.52%.
