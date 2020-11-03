Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 266,357 COVID-19 cases and 3,454 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Seventy-five new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Tuesday for a total of 3,454, a 2.22% increase from Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 1,770 new coronavirus cases, a 0.67% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 266,357, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 3,7,19,198 tests have been administered and 1,461 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 237,736.

The percent positive number for Tuesday is 13.52%.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 266,357 as of November 3, 2020 including 3,454 deaths, 1,461 current hospitalizations and 237,736 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 13.52%. For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/jnJ2YUiiOh — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 3, 2020

Latest Posts