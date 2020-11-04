Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 269,802 COVID-19 cases and 3,478 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Twenty-four new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Wednesday for a total of 3,478, a 0.69% increase from Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Tennessee also reported 3,445 new coronavirus cases, a 1.29% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 269,802, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 3,744,640 tests have been administered and 1,537 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 240,587.
The percent positive number for Wednesday is 13.40%.
