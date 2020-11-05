Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 271,771 COVID-19 cases and 3,509 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thirty-one new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Thursday for a total of 3,509, a 0.89% increase from Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Tennessee also reported 1,969 new coronavirus cases, a 0.73% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 271,771, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 3,764,081 tests have been administered and 1,502 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 243,492.
The percent positive number for Thursday is 10.15%.
