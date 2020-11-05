Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 271,771 COVID-19 cases and 3,509 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thirty-one new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Thursday for a total of 3,509, a 0.89% increase from Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 1,969 new coronavirus cases, a 0.73% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 271,771, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 3,764,081 tests have been administered and 1,502 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 243,492.

The percent positive number for Thursday is 10.15%.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 271,771 as of November 5, 2020 including 3,509 deaths, 1,502 current hospitalizations and 243,492 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 10.15%. For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/MZwIp3vsR9 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 5, 2020

Latest Posts