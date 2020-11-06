Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 273,144 COVID-19 cases and 3,541 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thirty-two new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Friday for a total of 3,541, a 0.91% increase from Thursday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Tennessee also reported 1,373 new coronavirus cases, a 0.51% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 273,144, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 3,775,108 tests have been administered and 1,480 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 246,392.
The percent positive number for Friday is 11.42%.
