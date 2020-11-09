Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 287,770 COVID-19 cases and 3,610 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fifteen new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Monday for a total of 3,610, a 0.42% increase from Sunday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 5,919 new coronavirus cases, a 2.10% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 287,770, the Tennessee Department of Health reported; however, the high rate of increased cases didn’t necessarily occur overnight — TDH said Monday that the large number of reported cases and tests were connected to the backlog associated with the surveillance system upgrade last weekend.

Some 3,910,208 tests have been administered and 1,543 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 252,515.

The percent positive number for Monday is 10.95%.

[An important note about today’s update: The large number of cases and tests are connected to the backlog associated w/ the surveillance system upgrade last weekend. With the large number of new labs reported today,10.95% were positive which led the high number of new cases.] — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 9, 2020

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 287,770 as of November 9, 2020 including 3,610 deaths, 1,543 current hospitalizations and 252,515 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 10.95%. For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/t6Z3Sy2pWq — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 9, 2020

Latest Posts