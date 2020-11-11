Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 293,381 COVID-19 cases and 3,761 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eighty-nine new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Wednesday for a total of 3,761, a 2.42% increase from Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The 89 new deaths related to COVID-19 is a new record. The state health department is also reporting record-high COVID hospitalizations across the state.

Tennessee also reported 3,632 new coronavirus cases, a 1.25% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 293,381, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 3,955,150 tests have been administered and 1,713 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 259,438.

The percent positive number for Wednesday is 11.67%.