Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 296,725 COVID-19 cases and 3,788 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Twenty-seven new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Thursday for a total of 3,788, a 0.72% increase from Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 3,344 new coronavirus cases, a 1.14% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 296,725, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 3,976,334 tests have been administered and 1,749 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 262,527.

The percent positive number for Thursday is 13.46%.