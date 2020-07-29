Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had over 100,000 cases and 1,000 deaths from COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is a day of milestones for the coronavirus pandemic in Tennessee. On Wednesday, the case count grew to more than 100,000 and COVID-19 deaths crossed over the 1,000 mark.

Cases of the virus increased by 1,778 from Tuesday to 100,822 — an increase of 1.8%.

Twenty-one more Tennesseans have died from COVID-19, according to the statistics for Wednesday. That is a 2.1% increase from Tuesday and the death toll is now 1,020.

There have been 4,482 hospitalizations and 62,129 recoveries. Some 1,455,120 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

Knox County ranks No. 5 in the list of the Tennessee counties with the most reported cases.

Here are coronavirus-related deaths in Knoxville area counties:

  • Anderson 5
  • Blount 7
  • Hamblen 10
  • Grainger 0
  • Jefferson 2
  • Knox 27
  • Loudon 3
  • Roane 1
  • Sevier 5
  • Union 0

