Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had over 100,000 cases and 1,000 deaths from COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is a day of milestones for the coronavirus pandemic in Tennessee. On Wednesday, the case count grew to more than 100,000 and COVID-19 deaths crossed over the 1,000 mark.

Cases of the virus increased by 1,778 from Tuesday to 100,822 — an increase of 1.8%.

Twenty-one more Tennesseans have died from COVID-19, according to the statistics for Wednesday. That is a 2.1% increase from Tuesday and the death toll is now 1,020.

There have been 4,482 hospitalizations and 62,129 recoveries. Some 1,455,120 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

Knox County ranks No. 5 in the list of the Tennessee counties with the most reported cases.

Here are coronavirus-related deaths in Knoxville area counties:

Anderson 5

Blount 7

Hamblen 10

Grainger 0

Jefferson 2

Knox 27

Loudon 3

Roane 1

Sevier 5

Union 0

— TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 29, 2020