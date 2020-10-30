Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had over 259K total COVID-19 cases and 3,341 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 78 new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Friday for a total of 3,341 according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Tennessee also reported 2,608 new coronavirus cases, and the cumulative number of cases is now at 259,488.
Over 3.6M tests have been administered and 1,397 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 229,669.
The percent positive number for Friday is 10.58%.
LATEST STORIES
- Study: 1 to 2 million tons of US plastic trash goes astray
- Second study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug reports setback
- One ref’s decision cost a Missouri man $1 million in fantasy football competition
- Missouri breeder euthanizes 21 dogs instead of turning them over to inspectors, AG says
- Houston looks to boost turnout by offering 24-hour voting