Tennessee Coronavirus: State reports 115 new COVID-19 related deaths as cumulative case count surpasses 500K

TENNESSEE (WATE) — One-hundred and fifteen new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Friday for a total of 5,960, a 1.97% increase from Thursday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Tennessee also reported 10,421 new coronavirus cases, a 2.11% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 503,651 (confirmed and probable).
These numbers reported Friday were likely to change, the state said, due to a data processing issue.
We will update this story when able.
