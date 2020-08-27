Tennessee Coronavirus: State reports 1,826 new COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths on Thursday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – No let up in sight. Tennessee reported 1,826 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a 1.24% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 149,179, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

There are were 30 new coronavirus-related deaths reported for a total of 1,673, a 1.83% increase. So far this month, 613 people have died from COVD-19, a 57.83% increase from the where the death toll stood on July 31.

There have been 6,677 hospitalizations and 111,416 recoveries in the state. Some 2,124,793 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

The percent positive moved up to 8.14%, the state said.

At least three Knox County schools sent emails to parents about positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The University of Tennessee chancellor’s office on Thursday confirmed that Alpha Tau Omega, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Delta Tau Delta, Pi Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha and Chi Omega have been placed on interim suspension, “based on reports that they held or organized gatherings in a manner that endangered the health, safety, or welfare of others.”

Nashville is relaxing some of its virus restrictions after seeing a slow-down in the spread of COVID-19. Mayor John Cooper says that beginning on Sept. 1, venues may hold weddings, funerals and similar events at one-third capacity or 125 people, whichever is fewer.

More campgrounds, picnic areas and horse camps will be open in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park just in time for the Labor Day weekend.

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Great Smoky Mountains National Park is increasing access across the park.

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter