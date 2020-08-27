Tennessee Coronavirus: State reports 1,826 new COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – No let up in sight. Tennessee reported 1,826 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a 1.24% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 149,179, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
There are were 30 new coronavirus-related deaths reported for a total of 1,673, a 1.83% increase. So far this month, 613 people have died from COVD-19, a 57.83% increase from the where the death toll stood on July 31.
There have been 6,677 hospitalizations and 111,416 recoveries in the state. Some 2,124,793 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
The percent positive moved up to 8.14%, the state said.
At least three Knox County schools sent emails to parents about positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The University of Tennessee chancellor’s office on Thursday confirmed that Alpha Tau Omega, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Delta Tau Delta, Pi Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha and Chi Omega have been placed on interim suspension, “based on reports that they held or organized gatherings in a manner that endangered the health, safety, or welfare of others.”
Nashville is relaxing some of its virus restrictions after seeing a slow-down in the spread of COVID-19. Mayor John Cooper says that beginning on Sept. 1, venues may hold weddings, funerals and similar events at one-third capacity or 125 people, whichever is fewer.
More campgrounds, picnic areas and horse camps will be open in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park just in time for the Labor Day weekend.
Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Great Smoky Mountains National Park is increasing access across the park.
