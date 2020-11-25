Tennessee Coronavirus: State reports 2,118 new COVID-19 cases and 92 new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ninety-two new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Wednesday for a total of 4,466, a 2.10% increase from Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 2,118 new coronavirus cases, a 0.61% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 347,972, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 4,327,806 tests have been administered and 2,183 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 308,566.

The percent positive number for Wednesday is 12.4%.