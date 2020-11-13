Tennessee Coronavirus: State reports 300,458 confirmed + probable COVID-19 cases and 3,852 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sixty-four new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Friday for a total of 3,852, a 1.69% increase from Thursday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 3,733 new coronavirus cases (confirmed + probable), a 1.26% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 300,458, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 3,999,108 tests have been administered and 1,792 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 265,459.

The percent positive number for Friday is 14.69%.