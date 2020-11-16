NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thirty new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Monday for a total of 3,923, a 0.77% increase from Sunday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Tennessee also reported 7,951 new coronavirus cases, a 2.56% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 318,888, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 4,139,612 tests have been administered and 1,810 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 271,864.
The percent positive number for Monday is 13.06%.
Latest Posts
- Sports Betting Tennessee: $27.4M wagered during first 8 days
- Coronavirus Tennessee: 2 more residents have died from COVID-19 at Knoxville assisted care living facility
- Tennessee Coronavirus: State reports 30 new deaths in a single day
- THP trooper recognized for state’s largest cocaine seizure in 2020 from April traffic stop
- KCS: Gibbs Elementary, Middle School to shift to online learning