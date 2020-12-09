Tennessee Coronavirus: State reports 62 new COVID-19 related deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sixty-two new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Wednesday for a total of 5,171, a 1.21% increase from Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
TDH also reported 8,213 new coronavirus cases, a 1.98% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 422,962, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
- Hunter Biden says federal prosecutors investigating his ‘tax affairs’
- East Knoxville church plans ‘Blessings on Bell Street’ this Saturday
- Congress aims to prevent government shutdown as COVID relief negotiations continue
- Convalescent plasma is in demand, but how does it help COVID-19 patients?
- Only half of us want the shots as COVID vaccine nears, poll finds