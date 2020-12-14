Tennessee Coronavirus: State reports 79 new COVID-19 related deaths same day as vaccine arrives

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Seventy-nine new coronavirus-related deaths and 10,319 new cases were reported Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health, the same day the state said it had received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ahead of statewide shipment on Thursday.

With 79 new deaths reported in Tennessee on Monday for a total of 5,541, that’s a 1.45% increase from Sunday; TDH also reported 10,319 new coronavirus cases, a 2.27% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 464,624.

Some 5,012,404 tests have been administered and 2,738 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 394,147.