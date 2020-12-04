Tennessee Coronavirus: State reports 95 new COVID-19 related deaths

TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 95 new coronavirus-related deaths in the state, which is a 1.99% increase over Thursday’s numbers.
TDH also reported 4,356 new coronavirus cases, a 1.12% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 392,608, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
The percent positive number for Friday is 16.59%.
