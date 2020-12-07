Tennessee Coronavirus: State reports more than 5,000 COVID-19 related deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sixty-six new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Monday for a total of 5,009, a 1.34% increase from Sunday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

As of Monday, more than 5,000 people have died from COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic arrived in Tennessee in March.

TDH also reported 8,136 new coronavirus cases, a 2.03% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 408,730 (probable and confirmed).

Other numbers:

Some 4,698,459 tests have been administered and 2,529 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 362,818.

The percent positive number for Monday is 18.68%.