Tennessee Coronavirus: State reports record 177 new COVID-19 related deaths

TENNESSEE (WATE) — A record 177 new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Thursday for a total of 5,845, a 3.12% increase from Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

TDH also reported 8,945 new coronavirus cases, a 1.85% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 493,230 as of Thursday.

Some 5,147,733 tests have been administered and 2,897 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 418,724.

The percent positive number for Thursday is 21.50%