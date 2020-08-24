Tennessee Coronavirus: State sees lowest number of new virus cases in weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee reported 667 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a 0.46% increase, the lowest increase in weeks.

The cumulative number of cases is 144,604, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

There are were 21 new deaths for a total of 1,588, 1.34% increase.

There have been 6,421 hospitalizations and 106,041 recoveries in the state. Some 2,056,341 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

The percent positive is 5.34%, the state said.

