Tennessee Coronavirus: State sees lowest number of new virus cases in weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee reported 667 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a 0.46% increase, the lowest increase in weeks.
The cumulative number of cases is 144,604, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
There are were 21 new deaths for a total of 1,588, 1.34% increase.
There have been 6,421 hospitalizations and 106,041 recoveries in the state. Some 2,056,341 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
The percent positive is 5.34%, the state said.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 140K total cases, more than 1,500 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1 Knox County commissioner tested positive for COVID-19, 2 others in quarantine
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 119 new cases, one new death on Saturday
- Illinois 8-year-old recovering from rare but severe illness linked to COVID-19
- East TN restaurant company closes one day a week to give employees break amid pandemic
- UT Knoxville students talk new year, new classes and new safety guidelines
- Tennessee Coronavirus: New COVID-19 deaths hit record 61 for total of 1,549
- Coronavirus: Blount County Sheriff’s Office test deputies, inmates after outbreak of COVID-19
- â€˜My little boy suffered the consequencesâ€™: Florida mom says take COVID-19 seriously
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 47 new cases, 126 recoveries
- Health Commissioner explains 24-day isolation period for Tennesseans
- Vaping tied to higher risk of COVID-19 in teens
- Tennessee asks fed about more public virus info from schools
- Halls vs Gibbs: First football game of the season amid coronavirus pandemic