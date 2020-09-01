Tennessee Coronavirus: State starts September with 156,329 COVID-19 cases and 1,781 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee begins September with 1,396 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a 0.90% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 156,329, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

The state Health Deparetment said Monday that a disruption in laboratory reporting since Friday is resulting in a higher caseload for the next few days.

There are 27 new coronavirus-related deaths reported for a total of 1,781, a 1.54% increase.

There have been 6,978 hospitalizations and 118,885 recoveries in the state. Some 2,213,949 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

The percent positive moved up to 9.85%, the state said.

August COVID-19 Recap

The surge continued. The state had 48,974 new cases of COVID-19, a 46.22% increase. At month end, cases stood at 154,933. Deaths from the virus grew by 65.47% — or 694 people who died. Total deaths through August were 1,7.54

